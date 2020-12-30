Nationally Acclaimed Workforce Development Expert Proclaims People Should Replace New Year's Resolutions With A New Year's Resolve!

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 30. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every year millions of people pursue new year's resolutions; however, many do not achieve success," claims Darrell "Coach D" Andrews, author of "Reinvention, The Pathway To Job Search Success" and "How To Find Your Passion And Make A Living At It." "It is historically recognized that people start every year with resolutions that, in theory, they feel good about achieving, but rarely have the fortitude, plan, or support system to see it through. As a result, people end up quitting early in the year. They create resolutions, but do not develop a resolve," proclaims Andrews.

The challenge with resolutions is they only focus on the area of the brain that creates excitement. Dopamine (Feel good neurotransmitter) is highly stimulated when we say we will do something new (A resolution for example.) Dopamine is produced by mindset. The problem is people keep looking for that Dopamine rush during resolution time, and at best, many can only sustain this for a few weeks. At some point, the dopamine effect ends, and people are back to where they started. They are being motivated by the Dopamine rush that impacts mindset, yet never focus on internal barriers that prohibit resolutions influenced by brainset. Brainset is different from mindset because it embraces what you have accepted internally as normal. Anything you do to change this norm is perceived as a threat.

Resolve

A resolve, as mentioned, pushes through brainset to create new chemical pathways. In essence, it helps our mind to create new normal via creating new pathways. A perfect example of this is I have a friend who is a health fanatic. She had her first McDonald's hamburger at the age of 47. You have to know this person to understand how powerful this is. She has a resolve to workout like I have not seen in anyone. She does NOT miss her gym workouts, ever! She is meticulous about her diet and never deviates. When speaking to her, she is clear as to why she made this resolve. "My family has health issues that appear at a certain age and working out assure this does not happen to me; she told my wife one day." The determination to assure she does not end up like many in her family—pushed her from resolutions-to a resolve.

To create a resolve, one must analyze:

What barriers seem to appear every time you attempt to achieve a goal?

What must I do to overcome this barrier? Do I need help from somebody else?

What system am I going to put in place to push through this brainset "barrier?"

By developing a resolve, people will never have to make another resolution again.

