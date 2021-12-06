National Storage Affiliates Trust Celebrates 1,000 Store Milestone

National Storage Affiliates Trust ("NSA" or the "Company") (NSA) - Get National Storage Affiliates Trust Report, today announced it has surpassed the 1,000 store milestone. The Company went public in 2015 with a portfolio of 246 stores and approximately 14 million rentable square feet across 16 states. Since then, NSA has more than quadrupled its store count and rentable square feet, while diversifying its presence across 40 states and Puerto Rico. Year-to-date 2021, the Company has acquired over 190 stores totaling approximately $1.7 billion, bringing the total portfolio count to over 1,000 stores comprising approximately 65 million rentable square feet.

Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're extremely proud of reaching this significant milestone in the six years since our IPO. Our rapid growth is made possible not only by our differentiated PRO structure, but also the hard work and dedication of our exceptional corporate and field teams alongside our PROs and their teams. We look forward to delivering continued accretive growth for all stakeholders as we remain a disciplined consolidator in the self storage sector."

Upcoming Industry Conferences

NSA management is scheduled to participate in the Jefferies Real Estate Conference, December 15 - 16, 2021.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 6, 2021, the Company held ownership interests in and operated over 1,000 self storage properties located in 40 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 65 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

