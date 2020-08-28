ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council urges employers to continue to be vigilant with testing despite the recent guideline amendment issued by the CDC. Without a clear rationale for these changes, we continue to recommend employers test workers to ensure a safe workplace.

Around 30% of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic, according to a new study, and knowledge that people are infected is key. Leadership is needed to expand testing, not limit it. NSC knows safety is vital to both workers' health and to our national recovery. To that end, NSC has led the call for testing to be a required element of reopening plans for all businesses across the country. Testing is not only necessary to limit virus transmission in workplaces and communities, it's imperative to prevent another nationwide shutdown.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate - and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Instagram

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-safety-council-statement-on-new-cdc-testing-guidelines-301120146.html

SOURCE National Safety Council