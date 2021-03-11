National Retail Solutions Joins Forces With Recruiter.com To Bring Video Interview Technology To The Forefront Of Hiring

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an on-demand hiring platform powered by over 28,000 recruiters and AI and video hiring technology, today announced that the high-growth point of sale (POS) and credit card processing company, National Retail Solutions ( NRS ), has joined on as a Recruit Me campaign partner to bring video interview capabilities to thousands of retail employers nationwide.

Recruit Me, a campaign dedicated to highlighting a video-first approach to hiring, is creating a much-needed shift in the hiring process for both employers and candidates by dramatically reducing hiring costs, improving the overall experience, and aligning candidate and company culture.

"Some of the most qualified candidates now looking for work don't have the kinds of traditional resumes hiring managers might be used to," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "What employers need — especially in the retail and service industries — is a hiring solution that helps them connect with these top candidates they might otherwise miss. That's why the Recruit Me campaign puts people at the forefront of the recruiting process. Job seekers can share their stories beyond their resumes, and employers can more accurately evaluate fit, identify transferable skills, and put the right people in the right seats."

NRS, a provider of point-of-sale systems and credit card processing solutions to over 14,000 grocery, convenience, tobacco, liquor, and gas station c-stores nationwide, will run customer-facing advertising for Recruiter.com. The ads will be promoting Recruiter.com's Recruit Me campaign, for an audience of over 48 million monthly, on-site customers. NRS Digital Media 's impactful customer-facing ad screens are utilized by successful Fortune-500 and CPG companies, reaching and influencing shoppers at the point of purchase.

"Millions of individuals across the country are actively seeking employment. Many don't have professional online profiles and traditional resumes. Their excellent skills and employee abilities are underseen - these are gems hiding within the conventional job-seeking force," said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRSplus.com), "We are excited to partner with Recruiter.com to use NRS Digital Media's powerful POS ad screen network to help these individuals find jobs. Communicating with over 48 million eyeballs per month, this is NRS' opportunity to contribute to communities and give back during these difficult times for the unemployed."

For more information on the Recruit Me campaign, visit: https://start.recruiter.com/recruit-me

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS) NRS operates a nationwide point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform to bodegas and other independent retailers. The NRS platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively including loyalty programs, consumer coupons, and wholesaler discounts and is fully integrated with Boss Revolution ® voice and payment services. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers access the NRS platform to offer promotions, coupons and special offers. The NRS platform provides CPG suppliers with unprecedented access and reach into the urban, ethnically focused consumer markets served predominantly by bodegas and other independent retailers. For more information on NRS DOOH Advertising, visit www.nrsdigitalmedia.com . NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.