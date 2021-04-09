National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.

Lincoln, Nebraska, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NRC) - Get Report announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, April 19, 2021.

For more than 40 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that faciliate measurement and improvement of human understanding.

Kevin R. KarasChief Financial Officer402-475-2525