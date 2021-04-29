National PTA To #ThankATeacher During Teacher Appreciation Week

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year like no other, teachers have gone above and beyond to support our children's well-being and success, both in and outside of the classroom.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year like no other, teachers have gone above and beyond to support our children's well-being and success, both in and outside of the classroom. This school year, they have been teaching virtually, in-person and a mix of both, and their immense work and impact have provided a much-needed sense of community and connection. To elevate and honor the important contributions of teachers—especially during the COVID-19 pandemic—National PTA will #ThankATeacher during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7.

"Teachers have an immeasurable impact on the lives of millions of children every day. And in these challenging times, they have been working even harder to make sure every student has the tools they need to reach their full potential," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "Now more than ever, it's important that we take the time to say thank you."

During Teacher Appreciation Week, National PTA will be sharing stories of teachers who have gone above and beyond to support students' success this school year. National PTA will also be hosting the following special virtual events and promotions in celebration:

Lysol products giveaway for PTA-affiliated schools Tuesday, May 4 at 4 p.m. EST on Facebook

at on Facebook Facebook live conversation with Tabatha Rosproy , 2020 National Teacher of the Year, Council of Chief State School Officers Tuesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. EST

, 2020 National Teacher of the Year, Council of Chief State School Officers at Ask an Author Facebook event featuring New York Times best-selling author James Riley Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. EST

best-selling author at Interview with popular TikTok creator and STEM teacher Nancy Bullard ( mrs.b.tv) Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. EST (The interview will be available first to PTA members via National PTA's BAND.)

National PTA encourages everyone to take a moment to #ThankATeacher during Teacher Appreciation Week by:

Sharing photos and stories of teachers on social media using #ThankATeacher

Sending heartfelt letters, cards and messages of appreciation

Creating artwork, poems and video messages

Recognizing teachers with awards and certificates

Giving teachers virtual stickers

Using special social media graphics

"We hope everyone will join us during Teacher Appreciation Week in thanking, elevating and celebrating our nation's teachers," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "It is especially important this year that we shower teachers with support and gratitude."

Teacher Appreciation Week is sponsored by Proud National PTA Sponsor Office Depot. Office Depot supports educators year-round by providing products and services to help teachers engage and inspire their students, whether they are in the classroom or learning from home. In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, beginning Sunday, May 2 through Saturday, May 8, teachers who are Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards members will receive 25% back in rewards on a qualifying purchase when they present a unique coupon and Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards number at checkout. The coupon will be available online at officedepot.com/teachers beginning Sunday, May 2.

Additional support for Teacher Appreciation Week comes from Proud National PTA Sponsor BAND, a free group communication app used by PTAs to connect with members, plan in-person and virtual events, and increase family engagement.

National PTA has designated the first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week since 1984. For more information about Teacher Appreciation Week and for digital certificates, virtual thank-you cards and other ideas and resources to celebrate and honor teachers, visit PTA.org/ThankATeacher.

