National PTA To Provide $120K In Grants To PTAs Across The Country To Continue COVID-19 Relief Efforts

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA announced today that an additional $120,000 in grants is being distributed to PTAs across the country to continue their efforts to meet the critical needs of students, families, teachers and schools due to COVID-19. The funding is made possible by PTA Proud National Sponsors Mathnasium, Mountain America Credit Union and TikTok. The funding builds on the $1.5M in grants that was distributed to PTAs in 2020 for COVID-19 relief efforts as well as the over $160,000 in grants awarded to PTAs for programming during this school year.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and National PTA and PTAs nationwide remain committed to making sure students, families, teachers and schools have what they need during this challenging time," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "We are grateful to our sponsors Mathnasium, Mountain American Credit Union and TikTok for enabling us to provide more resources to PTAs to help them continue to provide critical support to their school communities."

Following are the grant recipients:

$35,000 is being awarded to 14 local PTAs at $2,500 each. These grants are sponsored by Mathnasium.

The grant recipients were selected among the PTAs that were granted the initial $1.5M for COVID-19 relief efforts. The additional $120,000 in funding is designed to help these PTAs further help their school communities navigate challenges they have been facing due to the pandemic. With the grants, the PTAs have been and will continue to focus on addressing food insecurity, social and emotional well-being, resources for distance teaching and learning, resources for family engagement and bridging the digital divide.

In August 2020, $715,000 in grants was distributed to over 100 PTAs across the country for COVID-19 relief efforts. In June 2020, an additional $550,000 in funding was also granted for COVID-19 relief efforts to PTAs that participated in National PTA's School of Excellence program.

"PTAs nationwide have been working hard every day to provide critical resources, tools and information to support families and educators amid the pandemic," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "With the additional grant funding, PTAs will be able to continue their important and impactful work."

For examples of the work PTAs have been doing during this time, visit PTA.org/HowWePTA.

