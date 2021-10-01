National PTA Launches Healthy Minds Program To Help Families Prioritize Mental Health

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA announced today the launch of PTA's Healthy Minds program which helps families prioritize and maintain their mental health. The program formalizes and builds on the association's longstanding commitment to provide and advocate for enhanced mental health programs and services for children and families. National PTA is launching the program with support from Proud National PTA Sponsors The Allstate Foundation, CDC Foundation, GoGuardian and the New York Life Foundation.

"Just as we care for our physical health, it is essential that we also prioritize our mental health and ensure it is woven into our regular routines. When our minds are healthy and strong, we are more resilient to life's challenges, able to use healthy coping methods, have better relationships and maintain our overall health and well-being," said Anna King, president of National PTA. "Mental health is an especially important issue to address during the COVID-19 pandemic. National PTA is pleased to formally launch our Healthy Minds program and we remain committed to this important work."

National PTA's Healthy Minds program will provide essential tools for families and PTA leaders to help raise awareness about the value of mental health and social and emotional learning (SEL). These tools will equip families with the information they need to make mental health a daily priority and build healthy minds and healthy lifestyles. National PTA will also award grants and provide programmatic support to local PTAs across the country, so they can conduct Healthy Minds programming.

To support this work, The Allstate Foundation is enabling the creation of SEL and service-learning resources for parents and families. CDC Foundation is equipping families with tools and resources to address student's mental health during COVID-19 recovery and beyond. GoGuardian is supporting the development of resources and programming on pressing mental health topics. The New York Life Foundation is supporting programming focused on addressing grief and loss and building resiliency among students and families.

"At PTA, we bring knowledge, tools and resources into the lives of families to help them navigate the challenges they face every day. We also raise our voices to advocate for the mental health of our children and school communities across the country," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "We are grateful to The Allstate Foundation, CDC Foundation, GoGuardian and the New York Life Foundation for supporting our efforts to help families prioritize and maintain their mental health through our Healthy Minds program."

PTAs nationwide have a strong history of advocating for the prioritization of mental health education, early intervention, prevention and access to school and community-based mental health personnel and services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, PTAs have been advocating for funding to address the immediate and long-term physical, psychological, and social and emotional needs of students, educators and staff. PTAs have also provided resources to support the mental health and social and emotional well-being of students and families in their school communities as part of the association's COVID-19 relief efforts. Additionally, National PTA has hosted webinars and focused episodes of its Notes from the Backpack podcast on mental health topics.

National PTA was recently recognized by Child Mind Institute with its 2021 Outstanding Organization Change Maker Award for bringing awareness to and creating real, meaningful change for children who struggle with mental health.

Mental Health programming supported by the CDC Foundation by way of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and as part of a financial assistance award totaling $447,531 with 21% funded by CDC/HHS and 79%, funded by non-government source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

About National PTANational PTA ® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

About The Allstate Foundation The Allstate Foundation advances equity so that everyone can thrive. The Foundation champions social emotional and service-learning programs to empower youth to build the just, equitable and healthy world we all deserve. In partnership with nonprofit organizations, the Foundation creates a continuum of this programming to support youth in school, after school, at home and in their communities.

About CDC FoundationThe CDC Foundation is an independent nonprofit and the go-to organization created by Congress to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's critical health protection work. We help CDC save and improve more lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is partnering with the National PTA to improve mental, behavioral, and academic supports to students and families by engaging and supporting parents, teachers and other community stakeholders.

About GoGuardianGoGuardian is on a mission to supercharge human potential by creating the ultimate learning platform. Through the GoGuardian Suite of classroom management and student safety solutions, Pear Deck student engagement platform, and Edulastic technology-enhanced student assessments, we help thousands of K-12 schools and districts maximize the learning potential of every student by enabling more productive, effective, and safer digital learning. Learn more at GoGuardian.com.

About the New York Life FoundationInspired by New York Life's tradition of service and humanity, the New York Life Foundation has, since its founding in 1979, provided nearly $380 million in charitable contributions to national and local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation supports programs that benefit young people, particularly in the areas of educational enhancement and childhood bereavement. The Foundation also encourages and facilitates the community involvement of employees and agents of New York Life through its Volunteers for Good program and Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative. To learn more, please visit NewYorkLifeFoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-pta-launches-healthy-minds-program-to-help-families-prioritize-mental-health-301389928.html

SOURCE National PTA