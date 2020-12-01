National Police Support Fund Helps Secure Victory Against Measure 805 In Oklahoma State Election

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization National Police Support Fund partnered with local organizations to oppose- and ultimately defeat- Measure SQ 805 that was on the state ballot on Election Day November 3rd.

Oklahoma State Question 805, the Criminal History in Sentencing and Sentence Modification Initiative, was on the ballot in Oklahoma as an initiated constitutional amendment. National Police Support Fund opposed this measure because it would have prevented judges from imposing stricter sentences on repeat offenders. Police officers are often faced with re-arresting released convicts, and each arrest puts them at greater risk of harm. This also pulls man power away from keeping the community safe and upholding law and order elsewhere.

National Police Support Fund is a grassroots political organization dedicated to supporting and defending police officers within the political process. During this critical election year, SQ 805 was just one of many measures the organization focused on across the country. "Given the current social environment and media bias against cops this year, it was vitally important to step up and defend our law enforcement against these new measures that would put officers in greater danger," Executive Director Simon Lewis stated.

National Police Support Fund contributed to and worked with Oklahomans United Against 805 in their efforts to oppose the measure ahead of the election. The measure was ultimately defeated 61% to 38%.

National Police Support Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions made to National Police Support Fund are not tax-deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

