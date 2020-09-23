National Police Support Fund Denounces Chicago Politician Kim Foxx

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization National Police Support Fund denounced Chicago's lead prosecutor Kim Foxx in a recent statement due to her 'easy on crime, anti-police sentiments.' Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is dropping felony cases involving charges of murder and other serious offenses at a higher rate than her predecessor, according to the Chicago Tribune .

"Since Kim Foxx became Chicago's lead prosecutor, the number of violent crimes has risen, while the number of arrests has gone down. Foxx continues to drop charges against violent criminals, even as rioters and looters run rampant in the Windy City," National Police Support Fund Executive Director Simon Lewis stated. "This is not law and order, and it puts our officers at risk. When these charges against violent offenders are dropped, it makes it that much more likely that our officers will have to make another arrest and may be attacked. This 'easy on crime' mentality also puts Chicago's citizens at risk. We don't understand why Foxx would drop charges like these at such a high rate."

National Police Support Fund is a national grassroots political organization that is committed to aligning the interests and needs of police officers with the public's issues and concerns within the national political process. Their grassroots movement is made up of tens of thousands of Americans from all walks of life who are joined together by their common respect for the rule of law and united in their support for the police officers who put their lives on the line every day in their communities.

" Chicago is currently suffering under the democratic leadership of Lori Lightfoot, and now it is clear that Kim Foxx is creating an unsafe environment as well. We hope that our organization can help bring these issues to light so that law-abiding Chicagoans can call for a change. They deserve a safe city, and the only way to do that is to keep violent criminals off the streets. Tell Kim Foxx that enough is enough, and that it is time for her to get tough on crime," concluded Mr. Lewis.

