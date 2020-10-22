National Police Foundation Releases Survey Results To Guide Law Enforcement Preparation For The 2020 Election

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2020 election fast approaching, the National Police Foundation , in partnership with data analytics firm Elucd , conducted a new survey measuring U.S. public sentiment about the role of local police in safeguarding voters and their access to polling places. This research is part of the National Police Foundation's ongoing efforts to provide guidance and support to law enforcement agencies as they prepare to provide policing services as polls open for in-person early and election day voting.

Nearly 3 in 4 of Americans are concerned about the potential for widespread civil unrest following the Nov. 3 election.

The survey was conducted from October 8-13, 2020, and was based on a nationally representative sample of 1,291 Americans aged 18 and older. The survey included questions about the upcoming election and sentiment about the police in relation to the voting process.

Survey findings:

Nearly 3 in 4 of Americans are concerned about the potential for widespread civil unrest and violence following the November election . Forty-five percent of those surveyed said they were "very concerned", and another 28 percent said they were "concerned." This high level of concern is consistent across every race, age group, and sex.

. Forty-five percent of those surveyed said they were "very concerned", and another 28 percent said they were "concerned." This high level of concern is consistent across every race, age group, and sex. 43% of Americans are concerned about election interference at their polling location on Election Day . This feeling is slightly higher among Black respondents (48%) and Hispanic/Latino respondents (45%).

. This feeling is slightly higher among Black respondents (48%) and Hispanic/Latino respondents (45%). Less than half (42%) of Americans indicated that seeing police at their polling place on Election Day would increase their confidence in the integrity of the election. Thirty percent said they were unsure. Black respondents were twice as likely to strongly disagree that seeing police would lead to increased confidence in the fairness of the election (29% versus 16% overall).

Thirty percent said they were unsure. Black respondents were twice as likely to that seeing police would lead to increased confidence in the fairness of the election (29% versus 16% overall). Despite that feeling, most Americans (77%) said they trust or strongly trust local police not to interfere with the voting process on Election Day. Among young Americans (18-34), however, that number is nearly 20 points lower, with only 58 percent saying they trust or strongly trust police not to interfere.

As law enforcement agencies prepare for the public safety demands of the November election, the National Police Foundation will continue to serve as a resource to police departments across the country.

Additional resources:

The National Police Foundation, in partnership with Arnold Ventures (AV), launched an online resource kit to assist local police departments across the nation in preparing for policing during the upcoming election season. It outlines the nonpartisan norms and expectations of police and law enforcement activity preceding, on, and after this upcoming Election Day on November 3, 2020, and provides public access to a repository of the nation's pertinent laws.

To access available resources, visit: www.policefoundation.org/elections.

For media inquiries, please contact media@policefoundation.org .

For more information regarding the survey, please contact Elucd at media@elucd.com.

About the National Police Foundation:

The National Police Foundation (NPF) is a non-partisan and non-membership 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing the impact and delivery of police services through reforms and enhancements guided by innovation and science. For the last 50 years, the Foundation has led the development of research on all aspects of policing and leads the way in promoting and sharing evidence-based practices and innovation among law enforcement. The Foundation works with communities across the U.S. and internationally to provide research, training, and technical assistance relating to community engagement and problem solving, promoting safety and healthy organizations and officers, the reduction and prevention of violence, and equitable and fair justice for all. For more information, please visit the National Police Foundation website at www.policefoundation.org .

About Elucd

Elucd is a data intelligence company that is reinventing how opinion data informs decision making by governments and business. Elucd regularly conducts public opinion research about public safety and other issues of the day, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Elucd's technology engages individuals through geo-targeted digital advertisements on the social media platforms, apps, and websites they use and visit every day. Through Elucd's survey technology, people are empowered to give real-time, actionable input to local leaders to guide policies and decision-making, and leaders can get the answers they need to their most urgent questions. Committed to giving people a seat at the table and fostering greater responsiveness, Elucd gathers real feedback from every neighborhood in a city or every corner of the population so organizations can understand the people they serve. For more information, visit www.elucd.com .

About Arnold Ventures

Arnold Ventures is a philanthropy dedicated to tackling some of the most pressing problems in the United States. Founded by Laura and John Arnold in 2010, Arnold Ventures' core mission is to improve lives by investing in evidence-based solutions that maximize opportunity and minimize injustice. More information about Arnold Venture's work is available at www.arnoldventures.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-police-foundation-releases-survey-results-to-guide-law-enforcement-preparation-for-the-2020-election-301158480.html

SOURCE National Police Foundation