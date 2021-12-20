National Parks NFTs Give Outdoor Enthusiasts Social Club Membership

The first National Park NFT community where members gain access to gear and experiences, while giving back to the parks.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixart.io today announced the development of NFTs for outdoor enthusiasts passionate about national parks in the US. The collection of 4,625 NFTs gives holders access to workshops and outdoor gear for hiking, climbing, photography, or families that just love their annual park roadtrips.

Mick Gow, founder of National Parks NFTs believes that NFTs are ready to mature beyond just artwork. "Our NFTs are the key to real-world utility - a club for earth's most passionate outdoor enthusiasts", says Gow. While every NFT is a stunning piece of art from the 63 national parks, it's their record on the blockchain that gets each member access to the club, and unlike an image, that can't be copied.

Where the artwork comes into play, is that each NFT has a set of unique traits that holds the key to a type of gamification. Different traits give you access to different membership perks. Hundreds of these types of combinations via traits mix-and-match members with benefits. "One example is that we may partner with a company that offers discounted hiking boots, but to be eligible, you must hold an NFT that has a hiking trail in the artwork" explains Mick Gow.

The project has launched on social media including Twitter, Instagram, and early adopters are gathering in the Discord platform. The final minting day where people can purchase NFTs is set for late January.

The project roadmap shares a vision that includes future NFT drops for tour guides to be able to service the club members, mobile apps that bring augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences, and even Pokemon Go style games members can play to find objects located across parks. The project also mentions interesting fundraising efforts to donate back to the parks, and partnering with carbon offset projects in the NFT space.

The project website is https://nationalparksnft.io/ where you can learn more and access their social media pages to track progress of the projects and the community is forming on their Discord group also available at the website.

