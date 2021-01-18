National Non-Smoking Week: Let's Redefine What A Successful Non-Smoking Strategy Looks Like

Imperial Tobacco Canada calls on governments and health groups to take the next step in achieving their tobacco reduction objectives MONTREAL, Jan.

Imperial Tobacco Canada calls on governments and health groups to take the next step in achieving their tobacco reduction objectives

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today marks the start of National Non-Smoking Week in Canada. Imperial Tobacco Canada urges governments, health groups, and Canadians to take a moment to look beyond the traditional ways we have defined what non-smoking means.

"When you look at today's reality, I believe it is time that we think beyond the typical ways we have approached non-smoking," said Eric Gagnon, Vice President of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Imperial Tobacco Canada. "Let's ask ourselves: does the concept of 'non-smoking' have to be zero-sum? Does it have to be quit or die? Or can it also include replacing cigarettes with a less risky alternative?"

The good news is that there are options. There is a range of non-combustible products that have helped thousands of Canadians, and millions globally, quit smoking. The bad news is that some of these products have still not been fully embraced by Canadian governments, health authorities and anti-tobacco lobbyists as an effective tool to help achieve the federal government's goal to "drive down tobacco use in Canada to less than 5% by the year 2035."

"We are doing our part by ensuring we have a portfolio of less risky alternatives to offer smokers looking to quit. We have put decades of research into reducing the harm associated with nicotine consumption," said Mr. Gagnon. "The future of nicotine in Canada is in less risky alternatives and one of the most promising of these are vapour products."

Multiple studies and academic journals have reaffirmed the less harmful nature of vaping products. Many health groups, including Public Health England, have estimated that vaping products are at least 95% less harmful than traditional cigarettes. Even Health Canada has stated that " if you are a smoker, vaping is a less harmful option than smoking."

In order for vapour products, or any potentially harm reduced product, to achieve their full potential, it will require the federal and provincial governments to implement a science and evidence-based regulatory framework.

"This framework must allow the appropriate communication to adult smokers, ensure the availability of a wide range of appealing products to adults who are looking for an alternative to cigarettes, while preventing youth from gaining access to these products and harshly penalizing anyone caught selling to minors," said Mr. Gagnon. "We want to work with governments and ensure less risky alternatives are available in the most effective way to Canadian adults who wish to quit smoking," concluded Mr. Gagnon.

SOURCE Imperial Tobacco Canada