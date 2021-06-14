National Minority Quality Forum Partners With Microsoft To Launch Health Policy Fellowship

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) today announced that it has partnered with Microsoft Corp. to launch a Microsoft Health Policy Fellowship.

The fellow will be an integral member of NMQF's policy team in the production of high-quality and unbiased information for members of Congress, congressional and executive branch staff, media, and health policy experts. The fellow will help host events, research a variety of current health policy issues, and cultivate and maintain relationships with key policy stakeholders. Microsoft's support comes in the form of a financial contribution to further this position, including an Azure grant and resources through Microsoft AI for Health .

"This is an excellent opportunity for a leader interested in a career in health policy to join a collaborative, high-growth, mission-driven organization and to help inform critical conversations that will shape the future of our healthcare system," said Gretchen C. Wartman, Vice President for Policy and Program at NMQF.

"Connecting innovation and research can lead to powerful results," said Fred Humphries, Corporate Vice President of U.S. Government Affairs at Microsoft. "We are encouraged by this collaboration because we know how the power of AI and other technology can advance learning and eliminate health disparities."

The person in this position will play a vital role, helping to advance health policy goals. Reporting to Ms. Wartman, the fellow's responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Tracking a variety of health policy topics under discussion, especially at the federal level and prepare issue briefs;

Cultivating and maintaining relationships with a range of health policy stakeholders;

Researching and proposing content for peer reviewed articles;

Working directly with speakers to prepare them for NMQF events;

Assembling and reviewing event materials including resources and experts lists; and

Drafting funder reports.

The fellow will have broad knowledge of a wide range of health policy issues, an understanding of the use of evidence within the health policy process, and a sense for how various policy and political points of view apply to specific health policy issues. This person must have a meticulous eye for detail and strong organizational and time management skills to juggle preparations for multiple NMQF events simultaneously. The fellow will regularly liaise with high-level policy professionals, government officials, and their staff so excellent judgment, poise, and strong written and verbal communication skills are essential.

Applicants with diverse backgrounds, experiences, ability, and perspectives are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted until 6 p.m. ET July 5. Apply now.

Contact: Kelly Ann Collins 2024131187 312030@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-minority-quality-forum-partners-with-microsoft-to-launch-health-policy-fellowship-301310884.html

SOURCE National Minority Quality Forum