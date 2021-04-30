National Minority Health Month: The National Osteoporosis Foundation Provides New Resources For Multicultural Audiences

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National Minority Health Month and the National Osteoporosis Foundation wants to continue its contribution to bridging the gap in health disparity by providing awareness and education materials to...

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National Minority Health Month and the National Osteoporosis Foundation wants to continue its contribution to bridging the gap in health disparity by providing awareness and education materials to our underserved minority audiences. This initiative is part of the NOF commitment that started a few years back with the creation of our Spanish language website https://huesosanos.org.

NOF created a guide to diagnosis to osteoporosis and osteopenia because developing osteoporosis is not a normal part of aging. It is critical to realize that strong, dense bones are built early in life. Understanding this is vital to preventing fractures as we age. Bone mass, density and strength are impacted tremendously by lifestyle factors, including a healthy diet and exercise. Understanding bone health is crucial for preventing this serious chronic disease.

The new resource: "Guide to Understanding Bone Health" was created in health literacy level sensitive Spanish as an easy to understand guide to the DXA test, which is the preferred method to measure the health of your bones.

"Our priority is to provide education and motivation to understand that a simple test could be the best tool to know how to prevent a future fracture by taking control of your bone health," said Claire Gill, CEO of the National Osteoporosis Foundation. "Our hope is that we can make a difference in helping the Spanish-speaking community by providing the information they need to know about bone health."

