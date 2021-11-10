National Medal Of Honor Museum Foundation Announces Official Partnership With WWE®

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) today announced an official multi-year partnership with WWE (WWE) - Get World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Class A Report. As part of the partnership, WWE will help the Museum compellingly tell the heroic stories of the recipients of the nation's highest award for valor in combat - the Medal of Honor - while supporting the overall mission to build a Museum in Arlington, TX, and a Monument in Washington, DC, in recognition of the values the Medal represents: courage and sacrifice, commitment and integrity, citizenship and patriotism.

The partnership kicks off today at the special WrestleMania On-Sale Party at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Medal of Honor recipient and NMOHMF board member Major General Pat Brady (ret.) will be honored by WWE at the event. In addition, for every WrestleMania souvenir ticket issued at the party, $1 will go to support NMOHMF. The partnership will also be featured on WWE programming, including during WWE's Tribute to the Troops special airing this Sunday, November 14 on FOX, where WWE will spotlight legendary Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams - the last living recipient from World War II - in partnership with NMOHMF.

WWE and their larger-than-life Superstars are expert storytellers who will help bring the incredible feats of Medal of Honor recipients to life, reaching their global audience of passionate fans and beyond. Their ability to put a massive spotlight on the service and sacrifice of America's bravest heroes will give the project new visibility and expand its profile among WWE fans.

"The great patriots and amazing entertainers of WWE will be tremendous partners in making the NMOHM a reality," said Maj. Gen. Brady. "Together, our organizations can teach the nation about the importance of service and sacrifice in a new and entertaining way, inspiring young Americans to give back to the country that has given us all so much."

"We are thrilled to partner with WWE and their incredible roster of talent. WWE has long been committed to our nation's military veterans, and through this partnership with NMOHMF, will help unify the country around this important project aimed at giving all those who served the recognition they deserve," said NMOHMF Chairman of the Board Charlotte Jones.

"On behalf of WWE, we are honored to partner with the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and help shine a spotlight on these incredible heroes," said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. "The museum will leave a lasting legacy not only in the Dallas and Arlington communities, but across the entire country."

To be located in Arlington, TX, the Museum will pay tribute to the Medal of Honor and the fewer than 4,000 individuals who have earned our nation's highest military award, representing every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces across every major conflict since the Civil War. State-of-the-art exhibits and a dedicated Leadership Institute will allow Americans of all ages, and from all walks of life, to reflect on values the Medal represents and the tremendous impact of all U.S. military servicemembers and veterans. Groundbreaking on the Museum is expected in early 2022.

About the Museum and Monument: The National Medal of Honor Museum, Monument and Leadership Institute will inspire Americans by honoring and preserving the history of the highest military decoration awarded for valor in combat. Serving as a national landmark - and located in America's heartland in Arlington, Texas - the Museum will provide an unrivaled visitor experience and illustrate the historical thread of sacrifice, patriotism and courage that runs through all U.S. military service members, past and present. Beyond its state-of-the-art, interactive experiences, a critical part of the Museum's mission will be to use the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to inspire their fellow Americans and motivate them to be their best selves.

A National Monument in Washington, D.C., will commemorate the service and sacrifice of the bravest and most decorated members of the U.S. Armed Forces. To be located in the nation's capital, it will give all Americans the opportunity to reflect on the courage and patriotism that safeguard freedom and democracy.

