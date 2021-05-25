National Marine Manufacturers Association Names Cutwater AOR For Recreational Boating Industry's Discover Boating Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), whose member companies produce more than 80 percent of the boats, engines, trailers, accessories and gear used by boaters and anglers throughout the U.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), whose member companies produce more than 80 percent of the boats, engines, trailers, accessories and gear used by boaters and anglers throughout the U.S. and Canada, has named independent creative and media agency Cutwater as its global agency of record. In this new collaboration, Cutwater takes the helm to lead development of the Discover Boating brand platform and consumer campaign.

"As a company named after the leading edge of a boat, we couldn't be more thrilled to work with the leading association representing the recreational boating industry in North America," said Christian Hughes, President of Cutwater. "We are avid boaters ourselves and are excited to work with the National Marine Manufacturers Association to encourage more people to experience life on the water."

"We are thrilled to have found an ideal partner in the Cutwater team, as their expertise and shared passion for life on the water will help guide the industry's Discover Boating brand and boat shows through an exciting evolution as we welcome more people to boating," said Ellen Bradley, NMMA's chief brand officer and senior vice president of marketing and communications. "Cutwater has a deep understanding of our customers, stakeholders and the role of a brand's voice on behalf of an industry, all of which will help us elevate our brand experience as we work together to make boating the preferred choice in recreation."

New work from Cutwater for the NMMA, their 14 annual boat shows and the industry's Discover Boating brand will launch in 2022.

About National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA)The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) is the leading trade organization for the North American recreational boating industry. NMMA member companies produce more than 80 percent of the boats, engines, trailers, marine accessories and gear used by millions of boaters in North America. The association serves its members and their sales and service networks by improving the business environment for recreational boating including providing domestic and international sales and marketing opportunities, reducing unnecessary government regulation, decreasing the cost of doing business, and helping grow boating participation through the Discover Boating program. As the largest producer of boat and sport shows in the U.S., NMMA connects the recreational boating industry with the boating consumer year-round. Learn more at www.nmma.org.

About CutwaterCutwater is an independently owned full-service creative and media agency with offices in San Francisco and New York City. They pride themselves on crafting distinctive ideas that cut-through, stand apart, and drive business growth. Client experience ranges from iconic legacy brands like Russell Stover, Brawny, and Levi's, to inspiring start-ups with lofty goals like Unison, Strava, and American Giant, and just about everything in between. Cutwater is led by Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Chuck McBride, and Principal and President, Christian Hughes. For more information, visit www.cutwateragency.com.

