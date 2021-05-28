National Leaders Show Support To Latinas And Other Minority Women Entrepreneurs, Encouraging Businesses To THRIVE In Pandemic Transition Recovery

U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman Alice Rodriguez and other National Leaders to support Latinas and other minority women entrepreneurs at the third annual Latinas in Business Women Entrepreneur Empowerment Summit

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ( USHCC) Chairwoman Alice Rodriguez has been confirmed as Keynote Speaker for the virtual Latinas in Business 2021 Women Entrepreneur Empowerment Summit (2021 WEES), a unique conference that year after year gathers successful Latinas and other minority women entrepreneurs to Learn. Connect. Succeed!

The summit takes place on June 10, 2021 from 1:30pm to 6:30pm in a Virtual Space,followed by the Latina Leaders Awards ceremony from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Berkeley College's Mid-Manhattan Campus (by invitation only).Registration is now open at https://2021wees.eventbrite.com/.

Other National Leaders that have been confirmed to support the event are Thomas Savino, CEO, National Prospanica; Damian Rivera, CEO, ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals for America); and Ron Gonzales, President and CEO, Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley. They will be sharing ideas on "Enlisting Men's Support to Expand and Grow your Network."

Three successful women entrepreneurs will also be sharing their experiences about "Turning Adversity into Success," a common path they have traveled, although in different industries. They are Maria Piastre, President, Metallix Refining; Marvina Robinson, founder, Stuyvesant Champagne; and Jessie Gabriel, founder, All-Places.

"The support from leaders of this caliber show us that Latinas and other women entrepreneurs are a striking force in the US economy, and they cannot be left behind. Organizations and leaders around the country need to work together to keep them not only surviving but also thriving during the difficult pandemic economic transition," said Susana G Baumann, President and CEO, Latinas in Business Inc.

During the Latina Leaders Awards Ceremony, Wendy Garcia, Chief Diversity Officer, NYC Office of the Comptroller Scott Stringer will receive the 2021 Small Business Champion Award. The LIVE segment will be broadcasted to all virtual audience from Berkeley College in NYC.

