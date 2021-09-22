National Institute Of Health Awards SINTX Technologies Phase 1 Grant For SN-PEEK 3D Printed Spinal Implants

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com) (SINT) - Get SINTX Technologies, Inc. Report ("SINTX" or the "Company"), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today a Phase 1 grant of $308,301 awarded by the National Institute of Health (NIH) to develop a 3-D printed, composite silicon nitride - polyetheretherketone (SN-PEEK) spinal implant. This U.S. government funded research grant addresses the antibacterial and osseointegrative properties of silicon nitride and represents the first NIH grant that has been awarded to SINTX.

Representing approximately 40% of spine implants within the $10 billion global spine market, PEEK-based spinal implants are favored because of their long-standing safety and usability profile. Through the development of 3D printed SN-PEEK implants, SINTX aims to capitalize on the benefits of PEEK, while adding the antibacterial and osteoconductive characteristics of silicon nitride. This will be achieved using modern, cost-effective 3D printing methodologies.

SINTX will be collaborating with Drexel University, Thomas Jefferson University, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine over the next 9-11 months to design a 3D printed SN-PEEK composite spinal implant that meets the static loading requirements of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), and to characterize its antibacterial activity, and effect on osteoblast proliferation and maturation. The NIH grant will support resourcing, acquisition of materials, as well as testing and trials at SINTX and collaborative universities. Upon the successful execution of the Phase 1 grant application goals, SINTX will be well-positioned to seek a Phase 2 award.

"Dr. Steven Kurtz, Dr. Noreen Hickok, and Dr. Thomas Schaer provided significant contributions to the proposal, and we are very grateful for their continued support," said Dr. Sonny Bal, President, and CEO, SINTX Technologies. "The NIH grant represents an important milestone in expanding the antibacterial and osseointegrative properties of silicon nitride into SN-PEEK composite structures. From a commercial standpoint, this NIH-funded project is an important step in our strategy to create a new generation of differentiated spinal implants for prospective partners."

Research reported in the "3D Printed Silicon Nitride Porous PEEK Composite Spinal Cages for Anti-Infection" proposal was supported by the Department of Health and Human Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under award number R41GM146268-01.

The content included in this release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes advanced ceramics for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and ASD9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: development of SN-PEEK spinal implant products may take longer than expected and such products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX's common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX's ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX's Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2021, and in SINTX's other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Business Inquiries for SINTX:SINTX Technologies801.839.3502 IR@sintx.com

Media Inquiries for SINTX: Amanda Barry Director of PR and ContentThe Summit Group abarry@summitslc.com