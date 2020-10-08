National Honey Board Announces Winners Of 2nd Annual Mead Crafters Competition

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A mead inspired by Japanese plum wine took home the top prize in the National Honey Board's second annual Mead Crafters Competition, which featured 305 entries from commercial meaderies in the United States. Zen Bee Meadery of Columbus, Ohio, took home Best in Show honors for Mara Ume, a session, semi-sweet mead made with plum juices and maraschino cherries. The judges of the competition were impressed with the mead's ability to balance the two fruit flavors while still showcasing the essence of honey in the mead.

In total, 23 gold medals were awarded at the Mead Crafters Competition in categories ranging from session meads to traditional meads to melomels. Rounding out the podium for Best in Show was Heidrun Meadery's Hawaiian Lehua Blossom and Second City Meadery's Existence is Pain. A design/packaging gold medal also was given to Baltimore's Charm CIty Meadworks for its Sweet Blossom Mead.

"The mead category continues to gain popularity from beer, spirits and wine drinkers looking for something different, and we're proud to host this competition and recognize some of the best in the industry," Catherine Barry, National Honey Board's director of marketing, says. "This year's competition really spotlighted the diversity of the mead segment. We had more session (low alcohol) meads entered than ever before, as well as some amazing melomels and traditional meads."

The Gold Medal winners of the 2020 Mead Crafters Competition:

2020 Best in Show WinnersGold Medal: Mara Ume — Zen Bee Meadery, Dublin, Ohio Silver Medal: Hawaiian Lehua Blossom — Heidrun Meadery, Point Reyes Station, California Bronze Medal: Existence Is Pain — Second City Meadery, Chicago, Illinois

2020 Gold Medal RecipientsBracket/Braggot: 10 Penny Lane — GoodRoad CiderWorks, Charlotte, North Carolina Cyser: Honey de los Muertos — McGee's Mead LLC, St. Helena, California Dessert: Blueberry NBCC — Melovino, Vauxhall, New Jersey Fruit Vegetable Melomel - Dry: Crosswalk — GoodRoad CiderWorks, Charlotte, North Carolina Fruit Vegetable Melomel - Semi-Sweet: Desire — Moonlight Meadery LLC, Londonderry, New Hampshire Fruit Vegetable Melomel - Sweet: Peach Mead — Wyldewood Cellars Illinois, St. Joseph, Illinois Metheglin - Dry: Stigmata — Monks Meadery, Atlanta, Georgia Metheglin - Semi-Sweet: Mead with Coffee Beans — Bee-Town Mead & Cider, Bluffton, South Carolina Metheglin - Sweet: Madagascar — Moonlight Meadery LLC, Londonderry, New Hampshire Pyment: Honey River Pyment — Healthberry Farm, Dry Fork, West Virginia Session - Dry: Weekend Water — Haymaker Meadery, Perkasie, Pennsylvania Session - Semi-Sweet: Mara Ume — Zen Bee Meadery, Dublin, Ohio Session - Sweet: Honey Kwench — White Winter Meadery, Iron River, Wisconsin Specialty - Dry: Rockin Rye — Haymaker Meadery, Perkasie, Pennsylvania Specialty - Semi-Sweet: Seven In Dog Years — Black Labs Craft Meadery, Olathe, Kansas Specialty - Sweet: Existence Is Pain — Second City Meadery, Chicago, Illinois Traditional - Dry: Sol — Oran Mor Artisan Mead, LLC, Roseburg, Oregon Traditional - Semi-Sweet: CHAUCER'S Mead — Bargetto Santa Cruz Winery, Soquel, California Traditional - Sweet: Traditional Mead — Prairie Rose Meadery, Fargo, North Dakota Varietal - Dry: Hawaiian Lehua Blossom — Point Reyes Station, California Varietal - Semi-Sweet: Lucerne Blossom — Martin Brothers Winery, Hermann, Missouri Varietal - Sweet: Red Bamboo — Honeybound Meadery, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts Design: Sweet Blossom — Charm City Meadworks, Baltimore, Maryland

View all medalists at the Mead Crafters Competition website.

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The 10-member Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative.Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12841746Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-honey-board-announces-winners-of-2nd-annual-mead-crafters-competition-301148999.html

SOURCE National Honey Board