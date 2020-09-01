National Homeschooling Company Introduces New Platform As Demand For Virtual Learning Increases This Fall

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As more parents consider alternative school choice options due to COVID-19, Time4Learning (T4L) has launched a new platform for middle school and high school students just in time for back-to-school.

According to CEO and President of Time4Learning John Edelson, the new platform includes technological enhancements and activities that are more comprehensive, current, and interactive. It now offers accessibility on a greater variety of mobile devices with responsive designs, closed captioning with features such as estimated times for each task, and age-appropriate videos in a flash- and ad-free environment. Parents can now assess student writing as well.

The upgrades come during the heightened interest in homeschooling as more families transition to at-home learning this school year.

"We spent a significant time researching and speaking with families to develop a new platform that incorporated their preferences while offering the highest level of at-home curriculum," said Edelson. "This global pandemic has triggered increased interest for a more modern homeschooling structure, and we want to ensure those considering homeschooling have the best curriculum before the new school year."

While language arts and math curriculum continue to be advanced, the middle school portal now features experienced science educators guiding students through instructional video lessons and interactive activities, while new virtual labs bring concepts to life to promote inquiry and reinforce material. Students can choose from three year-long courses including earth science, life science and physical science. The social studies curriculum received a host of new courses, with five new courses: Ancient World History, World History, Civics/Government/Economics, World Cultures/Geography, and US History.

In addition to advancements in its high school math, language arts, science, and social studies courses, T4L now offers 11 new electives, bringing its total offering to 14 selections. Electives now include Art History I, Concepts in Probability and Statistics, Contemporary Health, Economics, Environmental Science, Foundations of Personal Wellness, Healthy Living, Intro to Art, Intro to Communications and Speech, Lifetime Fitness, Personal Finance, Psychology, Sociology, Strategies for academic success.

About Time4Learning Time4Learning is an award-winning, online curriculum for PreK-12th grade that teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, there's Time4Writing and Time4MathFacts to help with those skill areas.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-homeschooling-company-introduces-new-platform-as-demand-for-virtual-learning-increases-this-fall-301122216.html

SOURCE Time4Learning