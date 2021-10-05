National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC)Awards CALNET, Inc. Prime Contract For System Parametric Information Relational Intelligence Tool (SPIRIT-II)

RESTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALNET announced today that it has won an award to provide services for software, system enhancements and maintenance for the System Parametric Information Relational Intelligence Tool (SPIRIT) for the National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) in Charlottesville, VA.

SPIRIT is a software application designed to maintain characteristic and performance data on foreign military equipment in a relational database environment. SPIRIT's mission is to provide information regarding a piece of military equipment's overall capability and vulnerability. By consulting the SPIRIT software, a commander can acquire detailed intelligence on the equipment so informed decisions can be made when confronted by an enemy utilizing it. NGIC IT is transitioning from legacy development approaches and monolithic systems management to Development Security and Operations (DevSecOps [DSO]) practices. In addition, the NGIC requires solutions that address innovation and agility in the delivery of high-quality software and systems for the modernized environment.

Kaleem Shah, CALNET President and CEO, said, "Military service members and DOD personnel use SPIRIT extensively to track and maintain capabilities of Military Equipment. Using development, security, and operations (DevSecOps [DSO]) practices and innovative software solutions, we will enhance productivity, improve usability, and maintain critical records at optimal cost and efficiency."

About CALNET, Inc.CALNET is a privately held company in the Intelligence Analysis, Language Services, and IT Consulting services arena. Since 1989, CALNET has helped Federal, State, and Commercial organizations to remain agile by obtaining explicit business results through the rapid application and delivery of Advanced Information Technology solutions. Additionally, CALNET provides Intelligence Analysis and Language Services solutions to the U.S. Armed Forces and the Intelligence Community (IC) globally. CALNET's success as a company depends solely upon providing our clients with the people and solutions they need in a timely and cost-effective manner. Our value proposition is based on the talent and experience that CALNET, along with its partners, brings forward to every engagement. Our company slogan: "Partnership for Success" signifies our commitment to win customers one project at a time. CALNET is headquartered in Reston, VA.

