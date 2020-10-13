National Fuel Gas Company: Teleconference Announcement

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company's (NFG) - Get Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on:

Friday, Nov . 6 , 20 20 , at 11 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Karen M. Camiolo, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and John P. McGinnis, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

Pre-registration is required for all teleconference participants .

To pre-register, please visit http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5657046.After registering, participants will receive an email with the instructions and Conference ID to access the call.

This teleconference will be simultaneously webcast online in a "listen-only" mode at the National Fuel website: investor.nationalfuelgas.com. Go to the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page, click the link to the conference call, and "agree" to the terms of the safe-harbor disclaimer to proceed to the webcast. An audio replay of the teleconference call will begin approximately two hours following the call on Friday, Nov . 6 , 2020, and play through the close of business on Friday, Nov . 13 , 2020. To access the replay, dial 800-585-8367 and provide Conference ID number 5657046.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

