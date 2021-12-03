Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NFG) - Get National Fuel Gas Company Report Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of 45.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable Jan. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2021.

The Company has approximately 91.2 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Haspett | 716-857-7697 Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

 