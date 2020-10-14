National Forum To Address Racial Disparities In Breast Cancer Survivorship

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta-based TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation will host a virtual national forum addressing the subject of "Racial Disparities in Breast Cancer Survivorship" two weeks from today on Wednesday, October 28 th, from 4 - 530 p.m. ET.

"The hope for this event is to bring much needed awareness to the reality that there are critical racial disparities in breast cancer outcomes and survivorship," said Dr. Marilyn Pink, Executive Director at TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation. "In 2020, as we take a much closer look at the inequality that exists in all aspects of our society, we want to take the lead and facilitate a conversation and propose solutions to enact change and improve health equity. And this will not be a one-time event. We will be hosting additional forums to continue the conversation and work toward change in coming months."

Dr. Robert Smith, PhD, Senior Vice President - Cancer Screening with the American Cancer Society - will serve as the event's moderator.

Panelists for this forum will include the following experts:

Dr. Janae Finley DPT, PTPhysical Therapist, TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation

*Dr. Sheryl Gabram, MD, MBA, FACSProfessor of Surgery, Emory University

*Dr. Lisa Vanhoose, PT, PhDAssociate Professor, University of Louisiana

*Dr. Karen Winkfield, MD, PhDRadiation Oncologist and Incoming Executive Director Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance

Dr. Pink added that significant short and long-term physical and emotional consequences of breast cancer reduce quality of life for all breast cancer patients. Black women experience a higher incidence of these issues. Rehabilitation and exercise significantly reduce these issues, increase quality of life, and decrease breast cancer recurrence, but very few women and men receive this care. The lack of access to specialized breast cancer rehabilitation care is magnified in minority patients, resulting in even greater health inequity.

To register - registration is free - sponsor or secure more information, visit https://myturningpoint.org/racial-disparities-in-breast-cancer-survivorship

Sponsors and partners include the American Physical Therapy Association, National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), Henssler Financial, Alice Stubblefield Memorial Sponsorship, Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center, Challenge for Change Sponsorship, JScreen, Educata, Georgia CORE (Center for Oncology Research & Education), Atlanta Business Chronicle, Grady Health System,

My Style Matters and Beyond the Ribbon.

About TurningPoint Breast Cancer RehabilitationTurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation is a nonprofit healthcare organization that improves the quality of life for individuals impacted by breast cancer by providing and advocating for specialized and evidence-based rehabilitation while eliminating socioeconomic, racial, cultural, and geographic barriers to care. Since it was founded in September 2003, there have been more than 40,000 patient visits.

