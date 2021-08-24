National Disability Institute Adds Andrew B. McCartney, Bank Of America Senior Vice President And Talent Acquisition Executive, To Its Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Disability Institute (NDI) today announced that Andrew B. McCartney, Bank of America Senior Vice President and Talent Acquisition Executive, has joined the organization's Board of Directors. In his role at Bank of America, McCartney oversees the Global Technology & Operations and Corporate Support Functions Talent Acquisition teams. He is also the Human Resources Lead for the company's Enterprise Disability Strategy and Co-Chair of the Disability Advisory Executive Council.

McCartney joins a distinguished Board that consists of some of the top leaders in the financial, nonprofit and disability communities. NDI Board members provide guidance and support for the organization's commitment to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families.

"We are pleased to welcome Andrew as one of the newest members of NDI's Board of Directors," said Thomas Foley, NDI Executive Director. "We look forward to working with Andrew to expand NDI's diversity, equity and inclusion goals for people with disabilities and their families. He will play an instrumental role in helping NDI formulate a plan that takes us from commitment to action."

"I'm passionate about ensuring that individuals with disabilities can operate on a level playing field and that starts with ensuring they have access to resources to support themselves financially," said Andrew McCartney, SVP, Talent Acquisition Executive at Bank of America. "NDI and Bank of America share this same commitment and I'm honored to be part of this important work going forward."

McCartney has more than 20 years of Human Resource leadership experience. Since joining Bank of America in 2004, he has been a Talent Acquisition leader for most areas of the company and heavily engaged in the company's disability-related advocacy work. He is one of the Executive Sponsors in the bank's Employee Network, Disability Action Network and led the company's Disability Accommodations Group. McCartney holds a BA in Economics and Business from Westmont College and resides in Charlotte, NC.

About National Disability Institute National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org . Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability .

