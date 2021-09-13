National Design And Engineering Firm ISG Implements Unanet ERP In Just 120 Days Generating Significant Cash Flow And Efficiency Gains

DULLES, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG, a nationally recognized multi-disciplinary design and engineering firm, selected Unanet ERP AE to replace its outdated legacy system. Within a few short months, ISG implemented Unanet's industry-leading ERP across its 11 offices and began reaping the timesaving benefits from new processes, improved cash flow, and real-time insights into its growing firm. ISG's selection further solidifies Unanet's increasing appeal and success at replacing status quo legacy systems that have failed to keep up with changing customer needs.

In the years leading up to ISG's move to Unanet AE, the human resources, accounting and project teams at ISG had lived with an inefficient, opaque and ill-fitting legacy ERP system. As the firm grew, the teams became increasingly frustrated with the system as well as the lack of support received from the big-name company behind it.

"As our firm grew, we knew we needed to provide more visibility for team leads on overall project performance. We were also looking for ways to complete relatively basic, but time-consuming administrative tasks, such as timesheet reviews and employee onboarding, more efficiently. We also wanted access to live data from our ERP system to manage our business in real time," explained Alec Pfeffer, Director of Finance and Accounting at ISG.

After a thorough search, ISG selected Unanet AE, which was purpose-built for architecture and engineering firms. Unanet also appealed to ISG for its malleability and scalability, an important consideration for a firm that has been growing through acquisitions and organic expansion of its customer base. Unanet's ability to meet ISG's aggressive 120-day implementation schedule was also critical to the move. "We had a hard deadline and the Unanet team delivered on their promise," added Pfeffer.

In the months following the move to Unanet AE, ISG has noted several improvements to its business including:

Streamlining 700+ monthly invoices, leading to more consistent and predictable revenue streams and significant increase to cash flow.

Using Unanet Connect for Payroll, ISG gained valuable time savings on payroll processing and employee management, allowing the fast-paced company to add to its frontline staff and grow revenue without adding extra overhead costs and personnel within the HR department.

Most importantly, ISG gained insights for making better decisions faster due to real-time information being visible across the entire firm.

"Because of Unanet AE's innovative platform, we're running faster while remaining lean," said Pfeffer. "We're increasing revenues and providing a better client experience without adding back-office headcount."

"ISG is a leader in its field and has established itself as one of the nation's best firms in part due to its strong relationships and care it provides its customers," said Matt Pantana, SVP of Product for Unanet AE. "Unanet AE's mission runs in parallel with ISG because we focus first on customer needs and support, then innovate solutions that work. We look forward to a long partnership with ISG."

Unanet AE is purpose-built ERP for architecture and engineering firms and offers a powerful combination of project management, business intelligence, time and expense tracking, financial, integrations and prospect management tools in one single source. Unanet has consistently been the ERP solution firms are turning to after experiencing disappointing results with legacy systems that fail to innovate to accompany customers' needs.

