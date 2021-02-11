National Cyber League Spring Season Registration Is Open

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cyber League (NCL), powered by Cyber Skyline, has opened its Spring Season registration. The NCL Games help students develop the skills they need for a cybersecurity career. 6,000+ U.S. high school and college students are expected to compete during the Preseason, Individual and Team games.

With access to an online Gym February 15-May 28, players at every level - beginner to advanced - practice their cybersecurity skills in nine categories: Open Source Intelligence, Cryptography, Log Analysis, Password Cracking, Network Traffic Analysis, Scanning, Web Application Exploitation, Enumeration/Exploitation, and Forensics.

NCL game categories align with CompTIA Network+ and Security+ certifications, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework , and the CAE-CD Knowledge Units . Students completing the Individual Game receive a Scouting Report , which validates for recruiters the students' strengths.

Regular registration ($35) is open through March 5. Faculty and coaches register at no charge, and can integrate NCL into their classroom curriculum . Bulk purchases are also available.

From March 15-22, students work at their own pace in the Preseason games; they are then bracketed within their skill level for the Individual Game. Students test themselves during the Individual Game ( March 26-28), and may compete in the Team Game ( April 9-11). Schools are ranked by team and by individual in the Cyber Power Rankings .

Students receive help from NCL Player Ambassadors through webinars and blogs. Coaches have access to a Coaching Guide and monthly Coaches' Calls.

Read more NCL FAQs . Register at nationalcyberleague.org .

About National Cyber League (NCL)

The NCL is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded in 2011 to provide a virtual training ground for participants to develop, practice, and validate their cybersecurity knowledge and skills using next-generation high-fidelity simulation environments. NCL's distinguishing game solution is the integration of learning objectives, in part by aligning customized content in NCL Gymnasiums with simulations and games. NCL partners with organizations to advance learning and recruiting opportunities for cybersecurity students across the U.S. Learn more at nationalcyberleague.org or contact info@nationalcyberleague.org.

About Cyber Skyline

Cyber Skyline is a leading cloud-based cybersecurity skills evaluation platform that helps students and professionals track their skills growth and helps businesses find, identify, and cultivate talent. Cyber Skyline is the technology and content partner for the National Cyber League. Learn more at cyberskyline.com .

