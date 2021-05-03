National Council On Compensation Insurance (NCCI) To Reveal Report On Workers Compensation Performance May 11-12, 2021

AIS 2021 Will Share Metrics and Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Key Insurance Sector

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurers, regulators, and other stakeholders will receive a comprehensive review of 2020's workers compensation insurance results during NCCI's Annual Issues Symposium (AIS)— Stronger Together held virtually on May 11-12, 2021. Registration is available at ncci.com/AIS.

"The system is strong, resilient, and focused on helping injured workers," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO of NCCI.

"Our NCCI team will reveal a detailed look at how the workers compensation system has performed during 2020 under the extraordinary pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO of NCCI. "The system is strong, resilient, and focused on helping injured workers. While industry premiums declined significantly, other key metrics such as combined ratio and reserve strength remain at or near historic highs."

NCCI Chief Actuary Donna Glenn and her team will share key data points and provide trend reports on:

The impact of the pandemic recession and recovery on the US workforce and payrolls

Insights on tens of thousands of COVID-19 workers compensation claims

The influence of regulatory actions including changes in presumption of coverage

Analysis of workers compensation profitability as well as the frequency and severity of claims

"The workers compensation system faced a host of uncertainties one year ago," said Glenn. "The pandemic continues, and our 2021 State of the Line Report will bring greater clarity to how this important line of insurance is responding to help workers when they need it most."

The two-day program also includes insights on:

Insurance regulatory issues with NCCI's Chief Regulatory Officer Susan L. Donegan and Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain

and Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Insights on time to treatment from Barry Lipton , NCCI's Practice Leader and Senior Actuary

, NCCI's Practice Leader and Senior Actuary The risks of escalating claims with Raji Chadarevian , NCCI's Director of Medical Regulation & Informatics

, NCCI's Director of Medical Regulation & Informatics Economic and COVID disruptions from economist Bob Hartwig

Leadership insights and a conversation with former Boeing and Ford CEO Alan Mulally

Potential game changers for work comp with quantitative futurist, Amy Webb .

There's no cost to attend, but registration is required. To learn more and secure your spot at AIS, check out ncci.com/AIS.

About NCCIFounded in 1923, the mission of NCCI is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

Media Contact: Cristine PikeManager, Communications, NCCI cristine_pike@ncci.com 561-893-3631

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-council-on-compensation-insurance-ncci-to-reveal-report-on-workers-compensation-performance-may-1112-2021-301282387.html

SOURCE NCCI