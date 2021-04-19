National Childcare System Should Be Flexible And Data-driven, Advises OneHSN

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - There is no doubt that recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic must include a National Childcare System.

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - There is no doubt that recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic must include a National Childcare System. OneHSN applauds the federal government for the historic investments announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in today's budget.

OneHSN stands ready to work with partners on a national system of childcare that serves the needs of Canadian families.

"We have seen firsthand through the pandemic that childcare is essential to the health of our economy and to equality for women," said Darryl Buck, CEO of OneHSN. "We need a systems-based approach to childcare across our country to ensure that, as we come out of this pandemic, Canada's economy and Canadian families have the support they need to come back stronger than ever."

OneHSN is a Canadian-based corporation unifying and optimizing childcare delivery by connecting the service network through its innovative digital platform Childcare Connect TM so that families needing these services can connect seamlessly and efficiently.

"OneHSN stands ready to work with the federal government, provinces, territories, and Indigenous Peoples as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, to create a national system of childcare that serves the needs of Canadian families from coast to coast to coast," Buck added.

For the past 25 years, OneHSN has been a technology partner with government ministries and agencies, local and regional municipalities, and service agencies to support system-wide service integration to streamline access to childcare and track outcomes. Today, OneHSN's childcare platform is used by over 50 per cent of Ontario municipalities, in both urban and rural settings and has matched 1.28 million childcare applications with 3,400 childcare providers.

"We are proud to have rapidly modified our digital childcare platform to facilitate emergency childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic in communities we serve," said Buck. "Our real-time, data-driven, systems-based approach pinpoints where the need is greatest so that it can be acted upon quickly. In a digital age, having the right data is more important than ever to ensure informed investment and increased equity."

With early learning and childcare clearly identified by Minister Freeland as a key pillar of Canada's recovery from the pandemic, discussions can now get underway in earnest with the provinces, territories, and Indigenous Peoples on a National Childcare System. OneHSN believes there is no need for uniformity across jurisdictions, which would only serve as a barrier to an equitable National Childcare System. The key will be integrated data to inform investment decisions, and measure outcomes.

