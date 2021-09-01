National Cancer Research Institute Endorses CBD Science Group As They Pioneer Real World Research Into Cancer Pain

CBD Science Group is delighted to confirm that it's Real World Evidence (RWE) Study has been endorsed by the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) Living With and Beyond Cancer (LWBC) Executive Group.

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Science Group (the ' Company') is delighted to announce a highly sought-after endorsement from the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI), which has seen the NCRI Living With and Beyond Cancer (LWBC) Executive Group endorse the company's Real World Evidence (RWE) study into the role that cannabinoids can play in treating cancer related pain. The development will give hope to cancer patients world wide as the treatment and management of cancer pain continues to be a major burden on patients and families.

CBD Science Group is a biopharmaceutical company who are enabling accelerated access to treatment through a pragmatic Real World Evidence, peer-reviewed clinical trial. This aims to quickly deliver approved therapies to patients nationally with trial protocols already developed and patient recruitment underway ahead of a start date in Q2 2022.

"We are delighted and proud to have been offered this endorsement from the NCRI LWBC, which offers hope to millions of people with long term cancer pain around the world. This partnership will further progress CBD Science Group towards our objective of realising the advantages of cannabinoids in fulfilling this urgent need of suffering patients. We strongly believe in the opportunity that our RWE study presents, and look forward to working closely and deepening our relationship with the NCRI"

Graeme McFarlane, Chief Commercial Officer, CBD Science Group .

The company has appointed a distinguished Clinical Advisory Board under the direction of the Group's Chief Clinical Advisor and former Deputy Medical Director of NHS England Professor Mike Bewick along with other leading experts in the space including Professor Sam Ahmedzai.

"Previous research into cancer-related pain focused on those with advanced disease, however there is a large and rapidly growing population of people surviving for many years with cancer. The reality is that chronic pain related to the cancer itself or indeed arising from the anti-cancer treatments, is an insurmountable barrier to living a productive and rewarding life with family and friends - at all stages of cancer. Sadly current pain treatment options are largely ineffective or cause even more harmful side-effects; therefore new research is urgently needed to find better therapies. I am delighted to actively participate in CBD Science Group's goal of finding an effective and safer medicinal cannabis solution to relieve the suffering of patients living with cancer-related pain."

Prof. Emeritus Sam Ahmedzai, Co-chair of NCRI Living With and Beyond Cancer Research Group

The NICE guidelines on medical cannabis, found that previous evidence for chronic pain associated with cancer patients was lacking, rendering research into the use of cannabinoids as an alternative pain medicine hugely timely. Also given the lack of evidence proving effectiveness and significant evidence showing the long-term harm caused by opioids, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended against opioid use for people with chronic primary pain and are actively encouraging research into alternative solutions.

In addition to this, the continued fallout from COVID -19 is concerning oncologists and clinicians across the UK. It has been reported that the UK is experiencing an emerging cancer crisis after new figures recently showed more than 300,000 people had missed checks for the disease since the start of the pandemic. The fear that more patients than ever are going untreated for their cancer and opioid prescriptions will continue to skyrocket as suitable alternatives are still unavailable through the NHS.

In the UK there are an estimated 3 million patients suffering from cancer with 367,000 new diagnoses per year. Of that population it has been shown that pain prevalence affects 39.3% after curative treatment; 55.0% during anticancer treatment; and 66.4% in advanced, metastatic, or terminal disease. With Millions of patients going untreated for cancer related pain It is clear that proving cannabis based medicines as an alternative for successful pain treatments is needed as a matter of urgency.

