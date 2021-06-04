National Black Farmers Association Announces 2021-2022 Next Generation Black And Hispanic Farmers Scholarship Program Application Deadline June 15, 2021

BOYDTON, Va., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a privilege for the National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) to administer a scholarship program to ensure that the next generation of African-American/Black and Hispanic farmers receive the training and...

BOYDTON, Va., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a privilege for the National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) to administer a scholarship program to ensure that the next generation of African-American/Black and Hispanic farmers receive the training and skills that will enable them to thrive in the agricultural industry. "Higher education provides essential tools, knowledge, and resources that will allow these scholars to continue their family farm legacy for future generations" says John Boyd, NBFA President.

The Nex Generation of Black and Hispanic Farmers Scholarship (NGBHF) Program application deadline for the 2021-2022 academic year is June 15, 2021. In its first year, the NGBHF Scholarship Program will award up to 25 scholarships to Black and Hispanic graduating high school seniors who plan to enroll or are enrolled in an agriculture program of study at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln with a commitment to engage in the family farm operation post college graduation.

Applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

Be Black, African American or Hispanic high school student farmers with a verifiable family farm operation by the USDA Farm Service Agency, Future Farmers of America (FFA) or Cooperative Extension Service (4-H);

Have a minimum high school grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent);

Meet academic and admissions criteria for post-secondary education (refer to application for specific criteria);

Commit to farming on the family farm upon college graduation.

Scholarship Award Includes:

Tuition provided for up to 30 credit hours per academic year to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln ;

; Campus-based housing (traditional hall, double occupancy);

All-access meal plan;

Mandatory fees per academic year;

Up to $1,000 in textbook funds per academic year.

Scholarship Requirements:

Be a full-time student by the 6th day of classes each semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln ;

; Enrolled in an approved degree program in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (Degree programs include: Agronomy, Animal Science, Agribusiness, Agricultural Economics, Applied Science, Grassland Systems, Horticulture, Mechanized Systems Management);

Remain in good standing academically (a cumulative GPA no lower than 2.5) during the four-year course of study;

Remain in good standing administratively, with no student code of conduct and/or legal sanctions during the program;

Participate annually in the Emerging Leaders in Ag and Diversity program.

Apply NOW! Next Generation of Black and Hispanic Farmers Scholarship Application

Questions? Contact Us:Email: NBFA.Office@gmail.com or Call: (804) 691-8528

www.BlackFarmers.org www.NativeAmericanFarmers.org www.JohnBoydJr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-black-farmers-association-announces-2021-2022-next-generation-black-and-hispanic-farmers-scholarship-program-application-deadline-june-15-2021-301306275.html

SOURCE National Black Farmers Association