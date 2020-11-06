National Bank Of Canada Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) released its Family Advantage Fall 2020 report, which helps to better understand the inherent advantages of family-owned companies through an analysis of 38 Canadian corporations, all of whom...

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) released its Family Advantage Fall 2020 report, which helps to better understand the inherent advantages of family-owned companies through an analysis of 38 Canadian corporations, all of whom are listed on the TSX, under family or founder control. The report clearly demonstrates superior long-term performance of publicly-traded Canadian family businesses. This year, the publication features the perspectives of nine business leaders whose companies are shaping the Canadian economy: Jenny Coco (Coco Group), Sarah Davis (Loblaw), Stephany Fier (Silvercrest Metals), Christiane Germain (Groupe Germain), Julie Godin (CGI), Linda Hasenfratz (Linamar Corp.), Madeleine Paquin (Logistec), Maureen Sabia (Canadian Tire) and Nancy Southern (ATCO/Canadian Utilities).

Date: Thursday November 5, 2020 Time: 9: 00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

