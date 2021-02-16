National Association Of Home Builders Announces Watercrest Naples As A Finalist In The 2021 Best Of 55 Housing Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties are pleased to announce that Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care has been selected as a finalist in the 2021 National Association of Home Builders Best of 55+ Housing Awards.

The NAHB 55+ Housing Industry Council Best of 55+ Housing Awards are the 55+ sector's only national awards program honoring the people, companies, projects and programs that have contributed to innovative marketing, industry-leading design, and construction and community lifestyle features that appeal to all life stages. The industry and the media view the awards as a showcase for quality housing, innovation and emerging trends that appeal to the mature demographic.

Watercrest Naples has been named a finalist in the Assisted Living category and will be judged by a panel of industry experts on architectural design criteria. Winners will be announced via virtual presentation on March 5, 2021; visit National Association of Home Builders for contest information.

"Receiving four prestigious design award nominations within a single year is a testament to the stellar quality of design and innovative lifestyle features offered at Watercrest Naples," said Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We celebrate this honor and the many partners who contributed to the development of this exceptional senior living community."

Watercrest Naples is a 128-unit luxury senior living community developed by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties; and constructed by Walker & Company. The community offers 96 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Architected by D2 Architecture with interior design by Interior Design Associates, the community boasts a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces in a peaceful setting. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Ideally located at 9015 Bellaire Bay Drive, Watercrest Naples is just minutes from sandy white beaches, and casually elegant shopping, dining and cultural venues. For community information, contact Dawn Osterweil, Executive Director at 239-734-5639.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.

