Nation's Mayors Applaud Selection Of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh As Next Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on President-elect Biden's selection of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to serve as the next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor:

"The nation's mayors applaud President-elect Biden's selection of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the next Secretary of Labor. As families across the country continue to face extraordinary challenges, Marty's deep commitment to fighting for workers and the middle class will be critical to meeting this moment in our nation's history.

"Marty has been a stalwart member of the Conference of Mayors, serving as a Trustee of the organization and chairing the Community Development and Housing Committee, the Children, Health and Human Services Committee, as well as the Substance Abuse, Prevention, and Recovery Services Task Force. He also graciously hosted hundreds of mayors in Boston for the Conference's Annual Meeting in 2018. His clear vision, steady voice and tireless efforts have strengthened the Conference's work as he has become a trusted advisor on a number of issues, including the fight for social justice, access to healthcare and protecting the environment.

"As the country recovers from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, we are confident that Marty's experience as a mayor will bring a valuable perspective to the Department. We look forward to partnering with him on the urgent work that is needed to restore the economy and regain the jobs that have been lost."

