Nation's First Comprehensive COVID-19 Recovery Planning Tool Open To All U.S. Communities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, X4 Health and the University of Oregon Institute for Policy Research & Engagement announce the release of Community ROCKit—a free COVID-19 recovery planning Blueprint and related implementation white paper that consolidate the best COVID recovery planning work from around the country into one health and economic recovery guide.

ROCKit stands for Resource Organizer for COVID Kit, and is inspired by the idea of locating and using new combinations of existing community resources to help cities, counties and states develop pandemic recovery strategies. Its backbone is the ROCKit Blueprint, which helps communities prioritize recovery efforts by focusing on the needs of vulnerable people and economic sectors that have been most impacted by COVID-19.

"Communities face multiple competing crises in addition to COVID, and leaders are exhausted with planning fatigue," said Christine Bechtel, co-founder, X4 Health. "Our goal in building the Blueprint tool was simple: curate some of the best plans available and create a free resource anyone can use to make their own planning process easier."

The ROCKit recovery planning Blueprint uses research conducted by the University of Oregon and X4 Health. The implementation white paper provides guidance for how local leaders can use the resources they have on-hand to address health and economic hardships caused by the pandemic.

"The time for recovery planning is now - even though we're still in the throes of responding to the pandemic," said Robert Parker, AICP, Director of Strategy and Technical Solutions for the Institute at University of Oregon. "Each day that passes without a plan will lengthen the recovery period for local communities. ROCKit is a clear recovery strategy easily unpacked and implemented by local government, health care and community leaders."

The ROCKit Blueprint is divided into eight domains - health, government, infrastructure, housing & food, childcare, education, public safety and economy. Leaders can use the Blueprint to identify a starter set of objectives and tactics that are important in the first six months of recovery planning, and then revisit those objectives and the larger Blueprint every six months for new ideas, thinking and next steps.

Visit www.communityrockit.org to learn more about the ROCKit open-source recovery planning tool and download the implementation white paper.

About X4 HealthX4 Health is a purpose driven organization passionate about using social impact design to solve problems that matter. A virtual organization that works "virtually everywhere," X4 has been the innovation engine behind initiatives ranging from Community ROCKit to 3rd Conversation. More at www.x4health.com

About the University of Oregon's Institute for Policy Research & Engagement (IPRE) IPRE transforms communities through research and action. Housed in the School of Planning, Public Policy & Management, IPRE has been at the leading edge of efforts to understand the impacts of the pandemic and developing strategies that support recovery and a more resilient future.

