Nation Ford Chemical Receives National Performance Improvement Honor

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nation Ford Chemical (NFC) is pleased to announce it has been recognized for outstanding efforts in improving environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) by the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), the leading trade association representing specialty and fine chemical manufacturers.

NFC participates in SOCMA's ChemStewards® program that has for 14 years encouraged and recognized companies for operating their facilities in an environment that promotes safety and environmental compliance to all stakeholders.

NFC received the Silver Performance Improvement Award for EHS&S Planning & Operations during SOCMA's 2020 Annual Meeting. NFC has previously won two gold awards and nine silver awards. The company will also be recognized at the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show.

A panel of judges undertake a blind review of applications each year to select the Performance Improvement Award winners. Particularly impressing the judges was Nation Ford Chemical's investments to ensure EHS&S success, including the company's thorough processes and procedures, communication with local emergency responders, self-assessments, and what-if scenarios. The judges also noted Nation Ford Chemical's improvements in safe production operations and wastewater treatment.

"We are extremely proud of the hard work our employees have put into our EHS&S program," said Brooke DiDomenico. "This award reflects our commitment to constant improvement for our products, our workers and our neighbors in the community."

"Maintaining a safe environment for employees and the community requires a commitment from the executive office to the manufacturing floor," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "It also takes resources and dedication to continuously improve a facility's operations and processes. The tenacity of the Nation Ford Chemical team to enhance and strengthen its EHS&S efforts year after year is a shining example for our industry. We look forward to NFC's continued participation in ChemStewards, our EHS&S management program where companies can share best practices on the implementation of safe, sustainable and environmentally responsible operations."

About Nation Ford Chemical Founded in 1978, Nation Ford Chemical is one of America's most respected custom manufacturers of specialty organic chemicals. NFC's products, including Sulfanilic Acid (CAS#121-57-3) and PANA (N-Phenyl-1-naphthylamine, CAS#90-30-2), are sold worldwide through offices in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan. NFC has a diverse background in toll manufacturing custom chemicals with production at our 27-acre site in Fort Mill, South Carolina, USA. For more information, visit www.nationfordchem.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nation-ford-chemical-receives-national-performance-improvement-honor-301212591.html

SOURCE Nation Ford Chemical