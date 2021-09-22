NATHPO Announces Special Guests To The First Annual Sacred Sites Summit

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers (NATHPO), a national non-profit 501(c)(3) membership organization, founded in 1998, of tribal preservation leaders protecting culturally important places that perpetuate Native identity, resilience, and cultural endurance, is pleased to welcome special guests, Rep. Raul M. Grijalva (AZ-03): Chairman, House Committee on Natural Resources, Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community): Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs, Leonard Forsman: Chair, Suquamish Tribe, Morgan Rodman: Executive Director, White House Council on Native American Affairs to the First Annual NATHPO Sacred Sites Summit - Virtual Event to be held September 22 & 23, 2021.

NATHPO is committed to providing solutions-focused programming in support of Tribal historic preservation. With the unique opportunities being opened by the current social and political climate for Indigenous Peoples, the organization recognized the need to offer a space for Native voices, legislators, and agency leadership and staff to come together in understanding the current legal and policy framework and ways to strengthen protection of Tribal sacred sites. The Sacred Sites Summit is the result. The special guest speakers and the expertise they bring will help elevate the summit and the momentum it will create to Protect Native Places.

About Rep. Raul M. Grijalva (AZ-03): Chairman, House Committee on Natural Resources:In 2019, Raúl Grijalva began his career in public service as a community organizer in Tucson. Four decades later, he continues to be an advocate for those in need and a voice for the constituents of his home community. Throughout his career, Raúl has always fought for underrepresented voices. The passions that drove him as a School Board member to fight for and succeed at implementing bilingual education in Arizona are the same passions that motivated him to help pass the first bond package containing a $10 million commitment to reinvest in older, poorer neighborhoods while he was a County Supervisor. Likewise, they are what drive him today as he fights to reform our broken immigration system, ensure livable wages for American workers, and create vital land protections to safeguard our nation's natural treasures for the next generation.

In 2018, Raúl became Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee. He also serves on the Committee on Education and the Workforce and is the Chairman Emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, as well as a long-standing member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.(Reference: https://grijalva.house.gov/about-raul/)

About Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community): Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs , Dept. of the Interior:Bryan Newland is a citizen of the Bay Mills Indian Community (Ojibwe), where he recently completed his tenure as Tribal President. Prior to that, Bryan served as Chief Judge of the Bay Mills Tribal Court. From 2009 to 2012, he served as a Counselor and Policy Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Interior - Indian Affairs. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and the Michigan State University College of Law. Bryan enjoys hiking and kayaking the shores of Lake Superior, and is a nature photography enthusiast.(Reference: https://www.bia.gov/profile/assistant-secretary-indian-affairs-bryan-newland)

About Leonard Forsman: Chairman, Suquamish Tribe: Leonard Forsman has been the Chairman of the Suquamish Tribe since 2005 and the President of the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians since 2017. He has served on Tribal Council for a total of 31 years, worked as a professional archaeologist and is a past director of the Suquamish Museum. Leonard holds an anthropology degree from the University of Washington and a masters in Historic Preservation from Goucher College. President Obama appointed Leonard to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation in 2013 where he served as the Native American Representative and Vice Chairman until 2019. (Reference: https://www.congress.gov/116/meeting/house/110464/witnesses/HHRG-116-HA08-Bio-ForsmanL-20200211-U1.pdf)

About Anthony "Morgan" Rodman: Executive Director, White House Council on Native American Affairs: Morgan Rodman previously held this position in the Obama Administration. Morgan has also served as Acting Director for the Office of Indian Energy and Economic Development at the Department of Interior (DOI), and Sr. Advisor on Tribal Relations and the Land Buy-Back Program for Tribal Nations. He has a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a law degree from the University of Arizona with a certificate in Indigenous Peoples Law & Policy. Morgan's tribal affiliations are the Cherokee Nation and the Osage Nation. (Reference: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/morgan-rodman-named-executive-director-white-house-council-native-american-affairs)

About the First Annual NATHPO Sacred Sites Summit:The virtual Sacred Sites Summit agenda is comprised of two days, each with multiple sessions progressing through four aspects of protecting sacred sites. First, connecting to place through virtual experiences with the land and those who hold it sacred. Second, what is the state of current sacred sites protection in the U.S.? What is the existing legal and policy framework and what are the gaps from the Tribal perspective? Third, what should be in place to close the gaps? What solutions would truly address the issues and protect the places that define us? Fourth, action by defining recommendations and deliberate, measurable steps forward for preservation and reconciliation.

For those interested in more information about NATHPO can visit the website at https://www.nathpo.org/ For more information on the First Annual NATHPO Sacred Sites Summit, including how to register and sponsorship opportunities, go to the summit registration page at https://www.nathpo.org/sacred-sites-summit/ .

Who we are - NATHPO is a 501(c)(3) non-profit membership association of tribal preservation leaders protecting culturally important places that perpetuate Native identity, resilience, and cultural endurance. Connections to cultural heritage sustain the health and vitality of Native peoples. We provide guidance to preservation officials, elected representatives, and the public about national historic preservation legislation, policies, and regulations. We promote tribal sovereignty, develop partnerships, and advocate for Tribes in governmental activities on preservation issues. For more information visit our website at www.nathpo.org .

