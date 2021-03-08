NATHAN Sports Launches First Ever Apparel Collection

The new collection of athletic apparel will transcend from running to fitness to everyday life and take you "Beyond Boundaries"

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NATHAN Sports, leader in running hydration, storage and visibility, is thrilled to introduce their first collection of athletic apparel. The assortment will follow the theme "Beyond Boundaries", where superior performance meets everyday comfort, and is designed to transcend from running into other activities and everyday life. All of the features consumers have come to love and expect from Nathan's best-in-class hydration gear will be present in the new collection of running tees, shorts, jackets, joggers and leggings. Lightweight and comfortable with thoughtful storage and enhanced safety features, NATHAN running apparel is made to move in, sweat in, and to feel as good as a second skin.

"Our entry into the apparel category is a direct result of our consumers' request for these products", says Mary Harden, Director of Brand Marketing for NATHAN. "We strive to create products that help athletes to perform their best, and this apparel collection is no exception. After extensive research, validation and, most importantly, incorporating feedback from our runners, we couldn't be more excited to share the collection we've put together."

NATHAN has a strong commitment to run safety, and includes 360-degree hits of reflectivity on all of their hydration gear. Similarly, the apparel line will incorporate reflectivity into the entire collection, with multiple points of strategically-placed reflective details to keep you seen and safe. Preparation is a key component to the run safety story, and choosing apparel with enhanced safety and visibility features is a great place to start.

NATHAN's apparel line will offer a wide selection of men's and women's items, from water and wind resistant jackets to race-day-ready tees, shorts, and leggings. The apparel collection features an "inclusive fit" to cater to the body types of every kind of runner. The same extraordinary attention to detail that can be found in all NATHAN hydration products will also be present in apparel, such as the jingle-free zippers and noise-free fabrics for a quieter run, flatlock stitching to eliminate bulk and chafing, vented panels and moisture-wicking materials to keep you cool and dry, and strategically placed pockets to safely carry whatever you have on hand.

Beginning March 8, the collection will be available directly to consumers at nathansports.com.

About NATHAN Sports

NATHAN designs purpose-driven running essentials that help athletes at all levels run stronger and run longer. At NATHAN, we believe that if you run, then you are a runner. No matter where or why, how far or fast, NATHAN creates market-leading hydration, visibility, and performance essentials that empower runners to go out and have their best run. NATHAN is part of the United Sports Brands portfolio of sports performance and protective product brands including Shock Doctor, McDavid, Cutters and GLUKOS which are owned by Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm. For more information, go to www.NathanSports.com or United Sports Brands at www.unitedspb.com.

