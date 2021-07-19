Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos

Paris, July 19, 2021 - Ipsos announces the appointment of Nathalie Roos as Chief Executive Officer. The recruitment of Nathalie Roos is the culmination of a rigorous selection process carried out since mid-2019 by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of Ipsos with a view to separating the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Didier Truchot, the Company's founder, will be Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ipsos SA, while Nathalie Roos will be Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors of Ipsos will convene a General Shareholders' Meeting on September 21, 2021 to approve the new compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer 1. The Board of Directors will then take note of the votes of the General Meeting in order to formally confirm the offices of the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, with effect from September 28, 2021.

The Ipsos group is one of the world leaders in market research and opinion polls, with a presence in more than 90 countries. Ipsos SA, whose shares are listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris regulated market, is the Group's parent company.

According to Didier Truchot: " Ipsos' strength has been its focus on the information needs of its customers. The Board of Directors chose Nathalie Roos because she has built a rich international career at the highest levels of corporate clients. She has demonstrated a great capacity to listen to all stakeholders and has achieved strong economic performance in all her responsibilities. Nathalie Roos and the Ipsos teams will enable the group to accelerate its transformation and assert its place as an irreplaceable source of credible and clear information on Society, markets and people."

Nathalie Roos stated: " I am impressed by the extraordinary performance of the Ipsos teams and by the leadership that Didier Truchot has been able to build and maintain since its foundation. Ipsos is a French treasure that supports management teams in over 90 countries. In all my executive responsibilities, market research has been instrumental in making strategic decisions that have improved managerial and employee commitment, client performance and economic results. I am convinced that the power of artificial intelligence and the cloud, combined with the unique expertise of the Ipsos teams, will enable us to reach new levels."

Biographical details:

Nathalie Roos, born in 1965, married, 3 children, is a graduate of Neoma Business School. She began her career in 1987 with the Kraft Foods Group. She joined the Mars Group in 1989 and became Managing Director of Mars Chocolat France, then President Europe.

In October 2012, Nathalie Roos was recruited by L'Oréal as Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal in Germany. She accelerated its growth by engaging its teams and customers around a people-centered vision and by advocating collaborative dynamics.

In April 2016, Nathalie Roos was appointed Managing Director of the Professional Products Division and joined the Executive Committee of the L'Oréal group. Faced with the digital challenge that is profoundly transforming the professional market, she initiated a complete transformation of the Division, its strategy and its working methods, which is reflected in the best growth performance of the last 20 years. She left the L'Oréal group in March 2021.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 17,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 indexes and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

