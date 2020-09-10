Natera To Present At The Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NTRA) - Get Report, a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced it will webcast a live presentation at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT ( 12:00 p.m. ET).

Steve Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Brophy, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Natera's latest developments and business activities.

Access to the live webcast and subsequent archived presentation will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

ContactsInvestor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, pr@natera.com

SOURCE Natera, Inc.