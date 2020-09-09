Natera Launches Proposed Follow-On Offering

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced the launch of a proposed follow-on public offering of $250,000,000 of shares of its common stock. In addition, Natera expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $37,500,000 of shares of its common stock from Natera at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are acting as co-managers for the offering.

About NateraNatera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

Forward-looking StatementsExcept for historical information, certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the completion and the anticipated use of proceeds of the proposed follow-on public offering are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Natera and its business, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of the closing conditions related to the follow-on public offering. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that relate to future events and the actual results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on Natera's current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Natera makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Natera's business in general, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section in Natera's automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 9, 2020, including the documents incorporated by reference therein and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 7, 2020.

