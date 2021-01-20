Natera Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Inivata

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NTRA) - Get Report, a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, filed a lawsuit today against Inivata, Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Inivata, Inc. for alleged infringement of Natera's U.S. Patent Nos. 10,262,755 and 10,597,709. These patents protect Natera's intellectual property in the fields of personalized monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) testing in oncology.

Natera's complaint alleges that Inivata infringes these patents by selling, manufacturing, and/or using various oncology products, including those in the MRD testing and liquid biopsy spaces. Natera is seeking both injunctive relief and monetary damages.

"Natera is the leader in personalized, tumor-informed MRD testing," said Kevin Johnson from the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Natera's counsel in the matter. "Natera has a significant portfolio of early intellectual property in the field of cell-free DNA analysis, and will vigorously defend its IP to support continued innovation in this field."

Natera has an IP portfolio with over 260 assets, including over 100 in the field of oncology.

About Natera Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking StatementsAll statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to developments in matters under dispute or litigation, the scope of protection we establish and maintain for, and developments or disputes concerning, our intellectual property or other proprietary rights, our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, and our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

