Natasha R. Luddington (Photo: Business Wire)

Daniel R. Stolzer, senior executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton") (Nasdaq: FULT), has announced that he will retire from Fulton on January 7, 2022 after more than eight years of service to the company.

In a related announcement, Fulton announced that Natasha R. Luddington has joined Fulton's senior management team as senior executive vice president and will become the corporation's chief legal officer and corporate secretary upon Stolzer's retirement.

"During his tenure, Dan helped Fulton successfully consolidate our subsidiary banks into our flagship bank, Fulton Bank; advised the company on complex regulatory and legal matters; and was instrumental in helping to establish the Fulton Forward initiative," said E. Philip Wenger, Fulton's chairman and CEO. "Dan has a deep understanding of corporate law and also of the financial services industry, and the board and senior management thank him for his many contributions."

Natasha Luddington officially joined Fulton on October 25 as a member of Fulton's senior management. Luddington came to Fulton from Pacific Western Bank in Chevy Chase, Maryland, most recently serving as interim general counsel and senior vice president, associate general counsel. She has extensive experience in the legal aspects of commercial and consumer lending, real estate lending, mergers and acquisitions, corporate law and regulatory filings, issues pertaining to publicly held companies, and managing and mentoring team members.

"We are very pleased to welcome Natasha to our leadership team," said Wenger. "Her wide-ranging legal expertise, coupled with her in-depth knowledge of the Baltimore/Washington markets, will provide us with additional perspective as we continue to grow Fulton's outreach and services, particularly in these urban markets."

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

