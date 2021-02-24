Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (NVG) Announces It Has Retained Former Kannaway CEO Jeff Rogers As Consultant

ROGERS WILL DESIGN AND LEAD THE ROLLOUT OF NVG's PROPRIETARY "NASS VALLEY DIRECT" SALES CHANNEL Vancouver, BC, Feb.

ROGERS WILL DESIGN AND LEAD THE ROLLOUT OF NVG's PROPRIETARY "NASS VALLEY DIRECT" SALES CHANNEL

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD., (CSE: "NVG.CN") (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN") distributor of top quality, broad and full spectrum CBD products, is pleased to announce it has retained Jeff Rogers as a lead consultant to rollout "Nass Valley Direct," which is Nass Valley Gateway's direct sales platform launching in early Q2 2021. Rogers will design its compensation plan along with its editorial and training content to help NVG sell its new menu of 30 CBD products for humans and pets.

Mr. Rogers was the founding CEO of Kannaway, voted the nation's top MLM Startup Company of the Year in 2014. He also held executive leadership positions with Big Dot 1, President Card Global, and Sanki Global, all companies that relied heavily on large-scale direct sales programs.

For the last 4 years, Mr. Rogers has been a sought-after consultant in the direct sales industry helping his clients achieve maximum success.

Nass Valley's CEO Gavin Collier stated, "We continue to build the Nass Valley team with highly successful and experienced managers and Jeff Rogers has been a long-time leading voice in both the CBD and direct sales industries."

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. 422 Richards Street, Suite 170 V6B 2Z4 Vancouver Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

Investor Relations

Michael Semler. +1 (609) 651-0032 Michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart; Toronto EQS News ID: 818503 Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd