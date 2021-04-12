Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (NVG) Announces CEO Transition

MICHAEL SEMLER, FORMER CFO, WILL SUCCEED GAVIN COLLIER AS INTERNAL SUCCESSION PLAN IS REVEALED Vancouver, BC, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., (CSE: "NVG.CN"); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN") distributor of top quality, broad and full spectrum CBD products, is pleased to announce Michael Semler, former CFO and director of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., has been named by the board of directors as the company's next CEO, effective immediately. Gavin Collier, who served for the last two years as CEO, decided to step down to pursue other professional opportunities. He will stay with the company as a close advisor.

Gavin Collier stated, "Michael Semler is the natural choice to be NVG's next CEO. His strategic vision has been integral in launching Nass Valley and his passion, integrity and health and wellness industry experience are ideal characteristics to lead Nass Valley's team to the next level."

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

