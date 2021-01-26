NASPA Awards $255k To 10 Higher Education Institutions For Exemplary Student Support Services

Institutions showed up when students needed them the most.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASPA - Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education today announced the winners of the Virtual Innovation Awards: Excellence in Delivering Virtual Student Services. This award provides $255K to ten institutions of higher education demonstrating exemplar academic, financial, and community-building services to students. The top three institutions received $50,000 each for their holistic approach to virtual services, and the other seven each received $15,000. These awards not only highlight the work of these institutions but will also serve as case studies to inform the field at large.

Vetted by an advising committee network, the following 10 institutions are being recognized for their virtual student support services:

Bay Path University (MA)*

Borough of Manhattan Community College (NY)*

(NY)* California State University Channel Islands

Georgia State University

Houston Community College (TX)

(TX) Montgomery County Community College (PA)

(PA) Northern Arizona University *

* San Diego State University (CA)

(CA) University of Arizona

University of Florida

* Indicates $50,000 award winner

"Student support services are essential to students' progress in college, as resources such as advising, orientation, clubs and activities, and health and wellbeing programs address a wide range of student needs. These institutions are leading the path to improved student outcomes" says Amelia Parnell, vice president for research and policy.

To learn more about the winners and tangible strategies for delivering virtual supports, register for NASPA's Virtual Innovation Summit: Excellence in Delivering Virtual Supports happening February 24, 2020 here: https://hopin.com/events/innovation-summit-delivering-virtual-supports .

For additional details about the virtual learning event and the award winners, visit the Virtual Innovation Awards website: https://www.virtualsuccess.naspa.org .

