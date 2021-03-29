Nashville Trial Attorney Daniel Clayton Awarded ABOTA

Daniel L. Clayton, Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at the Nashville-based law firm Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, has been accepted into membership to the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

With a membership of over 7,600 lawyers and judges across all 50 states, AOBTA has become one of the nation's most effective organizations in championing the ethics, professionalism, and principles of the legal profession. The organization is particularly committed to preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trial.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, Clayton is a Board-Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist and Certified Civil Trial Specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (formerly the National Board of Legal Specialty Certification). He has been named to The Best Lawyers in America since 2010 and Mid-South Super Lawyers since 2006, in addition to being recognized among the Top 50 and Top 100 Lawyers in Nashville and Tennessee by Super Lawyers.

Along with his Partner at KCB, Clayton secured the largest medical malpractice verdict for a single person in Tennessee history - a $22.2 million award for a client who became paralyzed after developing a spinal bleed during surgery for a broken leg.

Clayton fights for victims and families in high-stakes claims involving serious injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice at his Nashville-based practice, and is actively involved in the local community. More information can be found at www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com.

