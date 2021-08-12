Nashville NeuroCare Therapy Opens In Midtown, Third Clinic Location In Greater Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville NeuroCare Therapy , Tennessee's most experienced provider of TMS Therapy, an innovative non-medication treatment option for patients with major depression, opens its third clinic location in the Greater Nashville area in the city's booming Midtown district tapping Dr. Joseph M. Sharpe as Medical Director of the Midtown clinic.

Following a strategic partnership in 2019, Nashville NeuroCare Therapy has expanded its geographic footprint with clinic locations in Green Hills and Cool Springs, targeting key areas communities to better serve the needs of mental health patients in Davidson and Williamson counties. That growth has not slowed; in fact, the organization experienced 5x the number of inquiries for mental health services during the height of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for these critical services and treatment opportunities continues.

" We are excited to have Dr. Sharpe join our team and bring his experience and proven track record of clinical excellence to help us improve the lives of patients with depression that have not benefited from medication therapy, " said Dr. W. Scott West, Chief Medical Officer, Nashville NeuroCare Therapy.

Dr. Sharpe, a Duke University-trained, Board-certified psychiatrist, will lead the clinical efforts at the new Midtown location, focusing on providing TMS Therapy while also maintaining his private practice affiliated with Saint Thomas Hospital. With more than 22 years of Psychiatry experience, Dr. Sharpe has a stellar history of providing much-needed services for a wide variety of mental health conditions.

" I ' m very pleased to be able to partner with Nashville Neurocare Therapy to leverage my clinical expertise and significantly improve patient access to TMS Therapy in the Midtown area, " said Dr. Joseph M. Sharpe.

Dr. Sharpe earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee-Memphis, College of Medicine, and completed an internship and his residency at Duke University Medical Center, where he served as chief resident of Duke Inpatient Service. Dr. Sharpe holds hospital affiliations with Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Select Specialty Hospital, and is the Chief Medical Officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital.

" The addition of Dr. Sharpe and a third Nashville location is consistent with our mission to provide state of the art care to underserved patient populations," said Stanford Miller, Managing Director, neuroCare Group America, Inc. "We are grateful Dr. Sharpe has agreed to help us drive our mission to improve brain health for Nashvillians."

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy is accepting patients suffering from depression, anxiety, ADHD, or insomnia at its Green Hills, Cool Springs and Midtown clinic locations. The new Midtown clinic is located at 1900 Church Street, Suite 350.

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy is a part of neuroCare Centers of America, an international network of clinics focused on delivering personalized care to positively impact brain function. This network offers access to industry-leading research and world-class training, providing unique resources in the neuromodulation clinical service arena.

neuroCare counts five U.S.-based clinics, three in Tennessee and two in New York, plus the organization's international network of 15 locations, including clinics in Australia, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

About Nashville NeuroCare Therapy

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy specializes in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy and Neurofeedback. We provide safe and well-researched therapies for depression, ADHD, and sleep problems—all without the need for medication.

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy is the flagship neuroCare Centers of America clinic network in Tennessee.

TMS Therapy and Neurofeedback are innovative technologies that are 100% drug-free, safe, effective, and non-invasive. These advanced technologies utilize neuromodulation techniques to leverage the brain's natural ability to build new or improve the function of existing neural networks that control mood and behavior. TMS Therapy and Neurofeedback are clinically-proven therapy programs that provide long-term sustainable results.

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy offers its patients individually tailored treatment plans that help patients regain a healthier brain and a better quality of life. With our technologies, remission from the symptoms of depression, ADHD and sleep disorders is possible.

For more information, visit nashvilleneurocare.com or call (615) 465-4875.

About neuroCare Centers of America

neuroCare Centers of America is part of an international network of centers of excellence dedicated to helping patients suffering from neuropsychiatric illnesses that have not been helped by traditional medication management. The network includes locations in Australia, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

For more information, visit neurocarecentersofamerica.com.

