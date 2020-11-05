Nashville Firm Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Named To 2021 'Best Law Firms' List

Nashville-based civil trial law firm Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge has earned U.S. News - Best Lawyers' highest Tier 1 ranking in the latest edition of its 'Best Law Firms' publication.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge has been named a Nashville Metropolitan Tier 1 law firm in the 2021 edition of "Best Law Firms."

Published by U.S. News - Best Lawyers, the "Best Law Firms" list has become the legal industry's gold standard for spotlighting the nation's most accomplished and respected firms.

Best Lawyers reviews nearly 15,000 nominees based on surveys completed by top-rated attorneys who evaluate law firm candidates on numerous criteria of success - including their expertise in specific areas of practice, civility, professional references, client reviews, and whether they would personally refer cases to a firm. Best Lawyers uses these surveys to assign each firm a score and a Tier 1, 2, or 3 ranking to highlight how they stack up according to their peers.

This year, Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge again earned the publication's highest Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in three separate practice areas:

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

A Nationally Recognized Nashville Injury FirmKinnard, Clayton & Beveridge is a Nashville-based civil trial law practice that has recovered hundreds of millions in compensation for injured and wronged clients across Tennessee, Kentucky, and neighboring states.

The firm's Partners have each been named a Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" in Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury, and / or Product Liability litigation several times over, and include a member of the illustrious Inner Circle of Advocates ( Randall L. Kinnard) and two dual Certified Civil trial and Medical Malpractice Specialists ( Randall L. Kinnard and Daniel L. Clayton).

Backed by a highly talented team, KCB has obtained record-setting results in complex claims involving medical negligence, products liability, serious injury, and wrongful death. This includes the largest medical malpractice verdict in Tennessee history and the largest verdict in Weakley County history, as well as a noteworthy $55 million award for newscaster Erin Andrews in a nude video lawsuit against a hotel and stalker.

